Elizabeth Wesorick reads "The Trapeze" by Jeanne Nichols

Elizabeth Wesorick grew up in Redmond, Washington, and is currently pursuing a BS in Architectural Studies at Washington State University. Her poetry has been published in LandEscapes, WSU’s literary arts journal, as well as Harpy*s, the feminist magazine at WSU. She will also be published in the upcoming WA State Queer Poetry Anthology. She has been writing poetry for almost three years now and has spent essentially her whole life reading and collecting quotes. You can find more of her poetry on Instagram @elizabeth_cates_poetry.