Verne Windham reads "On This Glassy Surface" by Jenni Fallein

Roger Dunsmore and the Staple Gun Poetry Project:

Poet Roger Dunsmore moved to Coeur d'Alene in 2013 after five decades advancing his craft at the University of Montana. While hanging a notice for a lost cat one day, a flash of inspiration struck, and he began stapling poems to utility poles around Coeur d'Alene. After over a decade of this monthly practice, he received the Award for Excellence in Arts Education from the mayor and Arts Commission of Coeur d’Alene. Roger continues this ritual under the auspices of Utility Pole Press. In this week’s Poetry Moment, Spokane Public Radio presents five of these poems from the year 2020.