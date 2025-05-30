Vincenzo Cardamuro reads "While sitting on a jetty in Cape May"

Vincenzo Cardamuro writes poetry that blends speculative imagery, dark humor, and emotional clarity. Their work explores memory, decay, and the surreal spaces between reality and imagination. They currently serve as poetry editor for Northwest Boulevard, as well editorial assistant at Willow Springs where they champion bold, genre-blurring voices. When not writing, they’re usually making barbecue on a mountain or listening to glitchy beats way too loud.

Northwest Boulevard is Eastern Washington University’s undergraduate literary magazine, showcasing the best student poetry, prose, and visual art. The 2025 issue is launching with a live release party at the Mason Jar in Cheney on Monday, June 2nd at 6 p.m. Join us for an evening of readings, community, and celebration of emerging voices. Free and open to the public—come hear what EWU’s writers have to say.