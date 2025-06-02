Sage Marshall reads "Hunting Scene 1"

Sage Marshall is a writer, editor, and poet from southwest Colorado, currently based in Western Montana.

His first poetry collection, Echolocation, which intricately weaves the landscapes and ecologies of the American West against themes of violence, adolescence, and beauty, was published on October 1, 2024, from Middle Creek Publishing. His creative work has been featured in publications such as The Missouri Review, swamp pink, Catamaran, and elsewhere. His essay “Cutting the Ice” was named notable in Best American Essays 2021.

He is also an accomplished journalist and editor. From 2021 to 2023, he was the News Editor for Field & Stream and led the publication’s daily news coverage. He is currently a contributing writer for Field & Stream and writes longer conservation pieces, adventure narratives, and hunting and fishing gear coverage.