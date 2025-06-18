Megan Wildhood reads "Quality of Life" by Cynthia Marie Hoffman

Originally from Colorado, Megan Wildhood moved to the Midwest in May of 2025 after spending almost 20 years in Seattle (her heart is still in the PNW). Wildhood has published several works, including her poetry chapbook Long Division (Finishing Line Press, 2017), and her full-length poetry collection Bowed As If Laden With Snow (Cornerstone Press, May 2023). She has written for Mad in America and The Sun Magazine among other publications; she also publishes a monthly newsletter. When she isn't writing, she is finishing her library sciences degree; cycling or lifting weights; walking their geriatric, cancer-surviving dog; and getting more and more into birding by the day! For more about her work, visit meganwildhood.com.