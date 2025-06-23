Carryn Vande Griend reads " My Mother's Body" by Marie Howe

Originally from Edmonds, Carryn Vande Griend moved from Bellingham to Spokane in 2022. She enjoys participating in Spark Central’s Poetry after Dark, Auntie Book’s open mic and EWU's “Get Lit” festival in the spring. Carryn has read her poetry at regional arts celebration Terrain literary lineups (2022, 2023) and is featured in the InRoads Poetry Anthology (2025) from Writers in the Community (EWU). When she’s not participating in Spokane’s vibrant poetry scene, Carryn is working on clean energy development, exploring new trails, making recipes spicier than they should be, and porch-sitting with her boyfriend and golden retriever.

