Aimee Brooks reads "Ravenous Creature"

With the help of a generous grant from Spokane Arts, the new independent press Banana Slug Books is publishing “Spokane Campfire Stories,” a literary anthology. Through a mix of traditional and modern myth, this collection highlights the parts of the Inland Northwest that are beautiful and mysterious. Each work in this anthology is gives a fresh perspective on the greater Spokane area and is perfect for reading around a campfire. Find Spokane Campfire Stories at local retailers in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho beginning on August 22nd. For more information about upcoming events, visit @banana.slug.books on Instagram.