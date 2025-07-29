Dennis Held reads "A Passing" by Pattiann Rogers

Dennis Held lives in the Vinegar Flats neighborhood of Spokane, Washington, where he is a book editor and community organizer. His first book of poetry, Betting on the Night, was published by Lost Horse Press; his second, Ourself, by Gribble Press. His most recent collection, Not Me, Exactly, was published in 2020 by Hand to Mouth Press. His essay: "What I’ll Miss," is published in Pushcart Prize 2022, the best of the small press. He lives along Hangman Creek and watches for kingfishers.