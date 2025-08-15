Olivia Brownlee reads "Parable for Frustrated Knights"

Olivia Brownlee is a cross-genre singer-songwriter who comes from a family with a long musical legacy in the Inland Northwest. Her most recent album is “This Is Where You Live: Songs Inspired in Spokane 2021-2023,” which featured collaborations with local musicians that celebrated the city’s landmarks, history and people. In 2021, Olivia helped conceive and take part in the “Arts Mean Business” music video series, which tasked local musicians and filmmakers to write a song and film a music video in support of a local business of their choosing. Along with her solo work, she performs regularly with high-profile groups like Zonky Jazz Band and Rockabilly Space Force.