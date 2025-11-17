Aileen Keown Vaux reads "On Seeing Larry Rivers' Washington Crossing the Delaware" by Frank O'Hara

Aileen Keown Vaux is a queer poet, essayist, and teacher whose chapbook Consolation Prize was published in 2018 by Scablands Books. Their poems can be found in Faultline Journal, Roanoke Review, Northwest Review, and Portland Review. Their poem "Dark Matter" was a finalist for the 2021 Fugue Poetry Prize. Their debut, full-length poetry book, Sad Man Happy Hour, is forthcoming from Unsolicited Press.