Poetry Moment

Aileen Keown Vaux reads "On Seeing Larry Rivers' Washington Crossing the Delaware" by Frank O'Hara

By Verne Windham
Published November 17, 2025 at 9:05 AM PST
Dean Davis

Aileen Keown Vaux is a queer poet, essayist, and teacher whose chapbook Consolation Prize was published in 2018 by Scablands Books. Their poems can be found in Faultline Journal, Roanoke Review, Northwest Review, and Portland Review. Their poem "Dark Matter" was a finalist for the 2021 Fugue Poetry Prize. Their debut, full-length poetry book, Sad Man Happy Hour, is forthcoming from Unsolicited Press.

Verne Windham
Verne Windham got his start at Spokane Public Radio 20 years ago. “I came in to complain and they hired me.” He’s now the Program Director, as well as the host of Morning Classical and Concert of the Week. When choosing music for Morning Classical, Verne likes to keep the agenda as broadly defined as possible. For Concert of the Week, he focuses on the best of recent local performances, mostly classical in nature. For many years, Verne was also the conductor of the Spokane Youth Orchestra. He enjoys gardening, his vintage car and playing French horn.
