Recipe Moment: Garlic Ginger Cranberry Chutney by Jerry Olson

Jerry Olson shares his recipe for Garlic Ginger Cranberry Chutney.

Ingredients:

3 (or more) cloves garlic

1-inch cube of peeled fresh ginger root

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

4 tablespoons sugar

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

1-pound can cranberry sauce with or without berries *

1/2 teaspoon salt (or less)

ground black pepper to taste

Instructions:

Chop the ginger and garlic together in a food processer. Go for a slightly chunky mash. Transfer it to a small saucepan and add the vinegar, sugar and cayenne. Simmer on medium heat about 15 minutes or until there are about four tablespoons of liquid left. Add the can of cranberry sauce, salt and pepper. Mix and bring to a simmer. Simmer on a gentle heat for about 10 minutes. Cool, store and refrigerate. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.

If kept refrigerated, it will last a long time. It’s also great on those turkey sandwiches after Thanksgiving.

*Adapted from Madhur Jaffrey's East Meets West Cookbook