Recipe Moment: Gravy by Doug Nadvornick

For Thanksgiving week, Poetry Moment is Recipe Moment!

Today's recipe is for gravy.

Ingredients:



2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons butter

Approx. 2 cups turkey juices or meat broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:



Melt the butter over medium heat Drop in the flour a little at a time and start to whisk Slowly mix in liquid (meat juices or broth) a little bit at a time, allowing each addition to be fully absorbed. Keep whisking the entire time, reducing heat if necessary As the gravy thickens, add salt and pepper to taste

Notes:

You can substitute margarine or spread for the butter.