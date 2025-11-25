Recipe Moment: Gravy by Doug Nadvornick
SPR's News and Programming director offers tips on the Thanksgiving meal's crowning glory
For Thanksgiving week, Poetry Moment is Recipe Moment!
Today's recipe is for gravy.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 2 tablespoons butter
- Approx. 2 cups turkey juices or meat broth
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Melt the butter over medium heat
- Drop in the flour a little at a time and start to whisk
- Slowly mix in liquid (meat juices or broth) a little bit at a time, allowing each addition to be fully absorbed. Keep whisking the entire time, reducing heat if necessary
- As the gravy thickens, add salt and pepper to taste
Notes:
You can substitute margarine or spread for the butter.