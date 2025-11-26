Recipe Moment: Sweet Potato Spoon Bread by Anna Gyure Havlek
SPR's front-desk receptionist shares a favorite family recipe
For Thanksgiving week, Poetry Moment is Recipe Moment!
Today's recipe is Sweet Potato Spoon Bread.
Ingredients:
- 3 large sweet potatoes
- 1/4 cup yellow cornmeal
- 2 cups milk
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup light brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1/4 cup honey
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup heavy cream
Directions:
- Bake potatoes at 400°F for around 45 minutes
- Cool and peel
- Reduce heat to 350°F
- Combine cornmeal, milk, butter, brown sugar, spices, salt and 1 cup of water over medium heat
- Cook, stirring, until slightly thickened (about 10 minutes) and then let cool
- Grease a 2-quart baking dish
- Put cornmeal mixture and remaining ingredients in food processor. Process until smooth
- Put into dish and back until golden, about 45 minutes