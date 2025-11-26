© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poetry Moment

Recipe Moment: Sweet Potato Spoon Bread by Anna Gyure Havlek

Published November 26, 2025 at 9:05 AM PST
SPR's Administrative Assistant and Front Desk Receptionist Anna Gyure Havlek
Cole Havlek
SPR's Administrative Assistant and Front Desk Receptionist Anna Gyure Havlek

SPR's front-desk receptionist shares a favorite family recipe

For Thanksgiving week, Poetry Moment is Recipe Moment!

Today's recipe is Sweet Potato Spoon Bread.

Ingredients:

  • 3 large sweet potatoes
  • 1/4 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 2 cups milk
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 cup heavy cream

Directions:

  1. Bake potatoes at 400°F for around 45 minutes
  2. Cool and peel
  3. Reduce heat to 350°F
  4. Combine cornmeal, milk, butter, brown sugar, spices, salt and 1 cup of water over medium heat
  5. Cook, stirring, until slightly thickened (about 10 minutes) and then let cool
  6. Grease a 2-quart baking dish
  7. Put cornmeal mixture and remaining ingredients in food processor. Process until smooth
  8. Put into dish and back until golden, about 45 minutes
Poetry Moment