Recipe Moment: Leftover Turkey Sandwich by Stephanie Ingoldby
SPR's Volunteer and Outreach Manager Stephany Ingoldby shares her recipe for Leftover Turkey Sandwich
For Thanksgiving week, Poetry Moment is Recipe Moment!
The Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 2 slices of French bread (other hearty bread would work)
- Cream cheese
- Cranberry sauce
- Carved turkey
- Stuffing
Instructions:
Spread cream cheese on one slice of bread; spread cranberry sauce on the other slice of bread; layout a generous amount of leftover turkey on one side; cover turkey with stuffing; place the other slice of bread on top and enjoy!