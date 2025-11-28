© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poetry Moment

Recipe Moment: Leftover Turkey Sandwich by Stephanie Ingoldby

Published November 28, 2025 at 9:05 AM PST

SPR's Volunteer and Outreach Manager Stephany Ingoldby shares her recipe for Leftover Turkey Sandwich

For Thanksgiving week, Poetry Moment is Recipe Moment!

The Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices of French bread (other hearty bread would work)
  • Cream cheese
  • Cranberry sauce
  • Carved turkey
  • Stuffing

Instructions:
Spread cream cheese on one slice of bread; spread cranberry sauce on the other slice of bread; layout a generous amount of leftover turkey on one side; cover turkey with stuffing; place the other slice of bread on top and enjoy!

Poetry Moment