Laura Read reads "So much gold in the bank"

Laura Read is the author of The Serious World, But She Is Also Jane, Dresses from the Old Country, Instructions for my Mother’s Funeral, and The Chewbacca on Hollywood Boulevard Reminds Me of You. She teaches creative writing, literature, and composition at Spokane Falls Community College and poetry in the MFA program at Eastern Washington University. She served as poet laureate for the city of Spokane, where she’s lived for most of her life, from 2015-2017.