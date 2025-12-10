"A Rodeo in the Wild West" by Sue Walker

The Westerners Spokane Corral Cowboy poetry contest is an annual local contest featuring original cowboy poetry in the tradition of Badger Clark, S. Omar Barker, and other great Western poets. Winners of the local contest will move on to compete in the Westerners International poetry contest.

Westerners International is a history club that celebrates fun, scholarship, and heritage of the American West. The Spokane chapter is one of 40 chapters in the United States and 20 international chapters.

The local chapter meets monthly at the Corbin Senior Activity Center.