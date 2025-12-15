Susanne Griepp reads "The Beeyard in February" by Lynn Rigney Schott

Born in Tucson, Arizona, and raised in southern California, Susanne has lived in eastern Washington since 1977 with her husband, Winston. She is a founding member of the Chewelah Arts Guild and the Brown’s Lake Recreation Association, and has written poetry for over 50 years. She has a published collection of her poems entitled The Marrow. She believes that “a vibrant Arts community supports economic development, and enhances community health and quality of life.”