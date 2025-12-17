© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poetry Moment

Susanne Griepp reads "If You Knew" by Ellen Bass

Published December 17, 2025 at 9:05 AM PST

Born in Tucson, Arizona, and raised in southern California, Susanne has lived in eastern Washington since 1977 with her husband, Winston.  She is a founding member of the Chewelah Arts Guild and the Brown’s Lake Recreation Association, and has written poetry for over 50 years. She has a published collection of her poems entitled The Marrow.  She believes that “a vibrant Arts community supports economic development, and enhances community health and quality of life.” 

Poetry Moment