James McArthur reads "Ode to American English" by Barbara Hamby

James McArthur is a Butte, Montana native. He graduated from Montana State University and became an architect in 1970. He began reading poetry at an early age and writing his own during the turbulent 1960s. He moved to Spokane in 1968 and grew to love Washington state and this city. He has a wife of more than fifty years and two grown sons. He loves reading biographies as much as he loves the unending potential of the English language.