Poetry Moment

James McArthur reads "Last Flight to Paradise"

Published January 23, 2026 at 9:05 AM PST
Architect, singer, painter, actor and sometime poet James McArthur

James McArthur reads an original poem

James McArthur is a Butte, Montana native. He graduated from Montana State University and became an architect in 1970. He began reading poetry at an early age and writing his own during the turbulent 1960s. He moved to Spokane in 1968 and grew to love Washington state and this city. He has a wife of more than fifty years and two grown sons. He loves reading biographies as much as he loves the unending potential of the English language.

