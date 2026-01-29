Dick Warwick reads "Palouse Pastoral"

Dick Warwick was raised on a farm in the Palouse Hills of Eastern Washington state. He has dabbled in poetry writing for many years, with a particular emphasis in recent years on cowboy poetry. He has recited his poetry at numerous venues and events in the United States and Australia, including our National Cowboy Poetry Gathering and Australia’s National Folk Festival. He has recorded several CDs, and his latest book, “Poet For Hire and Other Poems”, is fresh off the press and is comprised of traditional rhyme and meter poetry written over several decades.