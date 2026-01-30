© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poetry Moment

Dick Warwick reads "Green Peas"

Published January 30, 2026 at 9:05 AM PST

Dick Warwick was raised on a farm in the Palouse Hills of Eastern Washington state. He has dabbled in poetry writing for many years, with a particular emphasis in recent years on cowboy poetry. He has recited his poetry at numerous venues and events in the United States and Australia, including our National Cowboy Poetry Gathering and Australia’s National Folk Festival. He has recorded several CDs, and his latest book, “Poet For Hire and Other Poems”, is fresh off the press and is comprised of traditional rhyme and meter poetry written over several decades.

Poetry Moment