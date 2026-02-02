© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poetry Moment

Eva Murphy reads "Stork" and "Search and Rescue"

Published February 2, 2026 at 9:05 AM PST
Author and poet Eva Murphy
Author and poet Eva Murphy

Eva Murphy made her writing debut in 2025 with a short story titled ‘Home’ featured in Banana Slug Book’s anthology, “Spokane Campfire Stories,” she is an emerging author with a lifelong affinity for writing and imagery. Shortly after her first publication, Eva published her first poetry chapbook with Bottlecap Press titled “Womb” and is set for additional publications in 2026. Her writing features themes such as motherhood, infertility, relationships and grief. Beyond writing Eva finds joy in time with her husband, two young sons and collection of pets on their acreage in Newport, WA.

Poetry Moment