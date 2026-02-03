Joseph Edwin Haeger reads "This is the World and Beyond, My Little Blips"

Joseph Edwin Haeger is the author of the speculative novel Strings, the brisk crime novella Bardo, the experimental memoir Learn to Swim, and the poetry collection "Let's Do Our Best to Enjoy It." His writing has appeared at Vol. 1 Brooklyn, HAD, The Inlander, and more. As a litmus test, he tells people his favorite movie is Face/Off, but there's a part of him that's afraid it's true. He lives in Spokane, WA with his family.