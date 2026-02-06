Eva Murphy reads "Hot Stuff"

Eva Murphy made her writing debut in 2025 with a short story titled ‘Home’ featured in Banana Slug Book’s anthology, “Spokane Campfire Stories,” she is an emerging author with a lifelong affinity for writing and imagery. Shortly after her first publication, Eva published her first poetry chapbook with Bottlecap Press titled “Womb” and is set for additional publications in 2026. Her writing features themes such as motherhood, infertility, relationships and grief. Beyond writing Eva finds joy in time with her husband, two young sons and collection of pets on their acreage in Newport, WA.