Eric Greenwell reads "Pileated Woodpecker"

Eric Greenwell is a writer, conservationist, and practitioner of connectivity. He has led or supported efforts to protect habitat, farms, and ranches in wildlife corridors, establish community forests, restore Indigenous access to homelands, and facilitate formal land-management partnerships between tribes, federal and state agencies, counties, and NGOs. A former PEN/Northwest Wilderness Writing Resident, he is a senior connectivity specialist for the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative and the program manager for writing for Centrum Foundation. His writing has appeared in Boston Review, Iron Horse Literary Review, and Terrain.org among other publications.