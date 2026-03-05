Maya Jewell Zeller reads "alternate names for black boys" by Danez Smith

Maya Jewell Zeller's newest book is the memoir Raised by Ferns, out March 3 from Alaska's Porphyry Press. Her other recent titles include The Wonder of Mushrooms (AdventureKEEN, Fall 2025); out takes/ glove box, selected by Eduardo Corral as winner of the 2022 New American Poetry Prize; and the co-authored textbook (with Kathryn Nuernberger) Advanced Poetry: A Writer’s Guide and Anthology (Bloomsbury, 2024). Maya is Professor of English for Central Washington University, and Affiliate Faculty of Poetry and Nature Writing for Western Colorado University’s low-residency MFA program. She lives in the Inland Northwest with her children, their two tuxedo cats, and an ever-expanding library.