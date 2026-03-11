Katy Shedlock reads "Don't Tempt the Monks" by Danusha Lameris

Katy Shedlock is an Episcopal priest, church planter, and poet in Spokane, where she pastors the West Central Abbey, a 7 year-old congregation that gathers in a 130 year-old building. She has published poetry in The Inlander, Geez Magazine, and Rock & Sling, and represented Spokane at the 2018 National Poetry Slam. Most Sundays, you can find her preaching in her favorite sacred place.



West Central Abbey is hosting "Chords for the Chapel" on Friday, March 20 to raise money for our exterior restoration and bathroom project. Featuring Floating Crowbar, Greg and Caridwen Spatz, and Candace Zari, come enjoy a fun-filled night of folk music in our acoustically delightful space. Tickets are $25 on our website, westcentralabbey.org.