Radio Play Co-Lab

"The Murder" by Matthew Weaver

By E.J. Iannelli
Published October 31, 2023 at 12:31 PM PDT
Matthew Weaver (back) and Jaz Vega, Deborah Marlowe and Aubrey Shimek Davis (L–R) during the recording of The Murder in KSFC
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Graphic for the Radio Play Co-Lab play, The Murder
Savanna Rothe / Spokane Public Radio
Jaz Vega during the recording of The Murder in KSFC
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Deborah Marlowe during the recording of The Murder in KSFC
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Aubrey Shimek Davis during the recording of The Murder in KSFC
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Jaz Vega, Deborah Marlowe and Aubrey Shimek Davis (L–R) during the recording of The Murder in KSFC
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio

A trio of crows witnesses something suspicious on Halloween night

On this episode of Radio Play Co-Lab, we present the one-act play The Murder.

It was directed by Juan A Mas and features Deborah Marlowe, Aubrey Shimek Davis and Jaz Vega as three crows who take notice of something strange—and lots of shiny things—as the trick-or-treaters are out in force.

Their performance is followed by an interview with the writer of The Murder, Matthew Weaver.

Radio Play Co-Lab is a creative collaboration between Spokane Public Radio, Spokane Playwrights Laboratory and Purple Crayon Pictures.

Grant Hinders was responsible for sound design on The Murder. Tonya Ballman wrote the Radio Play Co-Lab theme tune.

