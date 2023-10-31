"The Murder" by Matthew Weaver
Matthew Weaver (back) and Jaz Vega, Deborah Marlowe and Aubrey Shimek Davis (L–R) during the recording of The Murder in KSFC
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Graphic for the Radio Play Co-Lab play, The Murder
Savanna Rothe / Spokane Public Radio
Jaz Vega during the recording of The Murder in KSFC
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Deborah Marlowe during the recording of The Murder in KSFC
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Aubrey Shimek Davis during the recording of The Murder in KSFC
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Jaz Vega, Deborah Marlowe and Aubrey Shimek Davis (L–R) during the recording of The Murder in KSFC
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
A trio of crows witnesses something suspicious on Halloween night
On this episode of Radio Play Co-Lab, we present the one-act play The Murder.
It was directed by Juan A Mas and features Deborah Marlowe, Aubrey Shimek Davis and Jaz Vega as three crows who take notice of something strange—and lots of shiny things—as the trick-or-treaters are out in force.
Their performance is followed by an interview with the writer of The Murder, Matthew Weaver.
Radio Play Co-Lab is a creative collaboration between Spokane Public Radio, Spokane Playwrights Laboratory and Purple Crayon Pictures.
Grant Hinders was responsible for sound design on The Murder. Tonya Ballman wrote the Radio Play Co-Lab theme tune.