"The Murder" by Matthew Weaver

On this episode of Radio Play Co-Lab, we present the one-act play The Murder.

It was directed by Juan A Mas and features Deborah Marlowe, Aubrey Shimek Davis and Jaz Vega as three crows who take notice of something strange—and lots of shiny things—as the trick-or-treaters are out in force.

Their performance is followed by an interview with the writer of The Murder, Matthew Weaver.

Radio Play Co-Lab is a creative collaboration between Spokane Public Radio, Spokane Playwrights Laboratory and Purple Crayon Pictures.

Grant Hinders was responsible for sound design on The Murder. Tonya Ballman wrote the Radio Play Co-Lab theme tune.