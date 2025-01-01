KPBX: Sundays at 12 a.m.

What do you get when you mix an hour of high energy music with one of America’s emerging mix DJ’s, and then add a host of leading artists, musicians, and cultural leaders? Soul Deluxe!

From the studios of KRDP Community Radio in Phoenix, DJ Byron Fenix (Navajo/Hopi) satiates the musical taste buds of listeners with an eclectic entrée of electronic, disco, funk, hip-hop, house, jazz, and R&B that will keep listeners ears glued to their radios.

Each week, with the music as a backdrop, Soul Deluxe is part seminar – exposing listeners to the work and voices of artists and musicians they may otherwise never encounter; and part rallying cry – calling listeners to engage with and support the very arts and cultural movements that are present around them.