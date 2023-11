KPBX: Sundays at 12 a.m.

Host Aiden Cook brings the world of music created by both man and machine. Blistering synths, digital drums, chopped samples, and more each week as we explore the world of electronic music. From the avant-garde Electro-Acoustic compositions of the late 1950's to the underground Acid House of the 1980s to the modern Ambient and Digital Hardcore of today, join us as we delve weekly into an eclectic mix of electronic music both new and old.