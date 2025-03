Originally Aired at 9 PM PST on March 16, 2025

This is host Zan Agzigian's favorite and most meaningful show to craft. Her partner and former Soundspace host, Norvel, passed from this world March 16, 2013. Join us for this 11th annual memorial show, where she will play music that Zan and Norvel both loved, with dives into the Soundspace library for "two-dot rated" songs!