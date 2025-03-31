© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stand with the Facts, and Stand with SPR! Take a stand for the local stations and programs you love—visit protectmypublicmedia.org.
Soundspace

Soundspace: SPR Record Sale Guru Bill Wright's Tribute to Quincy Jones' Big Band Era

Published March 31, 2025 at 10:57 AM PDT

Zan invites guest Bill Wright, music collector and longtime friend of SPR, to share his own crafted playlist of, love for, and knowledge about Quincy Jones' big band era (from 1962–1977). This show is a chance to place a highlight on music directly from Bill's own collection of rare and hard-to-find tracks from such albums as The ABC, Mercury Jazz Big Band Sessions, Newport '61 (Live), Talkin' Verve: Quincy Jones, and Strike Up the Band.

If you like a contemporary take on big band music—and better yet, LOVE Quincy Jones—this show is for you!

Tags
Soundspace Soundspace with ZanMusicProgramming
Stay Connected