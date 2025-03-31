Soundspace: SPR Record Sale Guru Bill Wright's Tribute to Quincy Jones' Big Band Era

Zan invites guest Bill Wright, music collector and longtime friend of SPR, to share his own crafted playlist of, love for, and knowledge about Quincy Jones' big band era (from 1962–1977). This show is a chance to place a highlight on music directly from Bill's own collection of rare and hard-to-find tracks from such albums as The ABC, Mercury Jazz Big Band Sessions, Newport '61 (Live), Talkin' Verve: Quincy Jones, and Strike Up the Band.

If you like a contemporary take on big band music—and better yet, LOVE Quincy Jones—this show is for you!