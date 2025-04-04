April 2025 New Music Mix Show

Zan gets a lot of new music in her INBOX on a daily basis from promotors worldwide. Time to share some of her favorite choices: from the Paniolo Prince and Queen Maile of Molokai to Wet Legs, The Cacks, Ancient Future, Candice Knight, Alan Williams, Aaron Shragge, Lucy Darus, Michelle Qureshi, and Kassi Valazza to The Bambir, and the Mekons, and even, yes, The Waterboys, this mix will give you a great eclectic sense of the new earworms! Love what you hear? Find and support these artists!