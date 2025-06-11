Zan's Annual Father's Day Music Mix 2025
Zan will play father-themed music both old and new for this special show always dedicated to fathers, fathers to be, and even those who didn't know their father. Crafted with love for Zan's father, Bill Deery Jr.
Join Zan as she shares tidbits about her father through a collage of music, some of which her father loved, and some Zan chose especially for listeners including Glenn Miller, the Bee Gees, Loudon Wainwright III, Martha and Rufus, too, Kris Kristofferson, etc. Enjoy and Happy Father's Day!