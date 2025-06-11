© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Zan's Annual Father's Day Music Mix 2025

Published June 11, 2025 at 7:00 PM PDT
Bill Deery Jr (1926-2018) at the Racetrack, Florida
Dotty Deery
Bill Deery Jr (1926-2018) at the Racetrack, Florida

Zan will play father-themed music both old and new for this special show always dedicated to fathers, fathers to be, and even those who didn't know their father. Crafted with love for Zan's father, Bill Deery Jr.

Join Zan as she shares tidbits about her father through a collage of music, some of which her father loved, and some Zan chose especially for listeners including Glenn Miller, the Bee Gees, Loudon Wainwright III, Martha and Rufus, too, Kris Kristofferson, etc. Enjoy and Happy Father's Day!

