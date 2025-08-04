Sunday 8:00-10:00 a.m. and 2:00-4:00 p.m. on SPR Classical

Fresh and inviting, upbeat and inspiring, Sunday Baroque® is a weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it. The music may be centuries-old, but it’s the perfect antidote for the stress and distractions of our modern lives, so you can relax and recharge for the week ahead. Host Suzanne Bona offers a huge variety of beloved and appealing music performed by the world’s finest musicians on a wide variety of instruments.

