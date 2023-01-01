SymphonyCast BBC Proms

SymphonyCast presents the BBC Proms, an eight-week summer season of daily orchestral classical music concerts and other events held annually, predominantly in the Royal Albert Hall in central London. The Proms, or Promenade Concerts, were founded in 1895, and are now organized and broadcast by the BBC. In addition to Royal Albert Hall concerts, each season features various educational and children’s events. The Proms hold a significant place in British culture and have been described by one of the frequent Proms conductors as “the world’s largest and most democratic musical festival.”