KSFC: Wednesdays at 3 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m.

If you want to know what’s going on in this country, you almost always have to pick a side. But what if you’re in the middle? Maybe you live somewhere between the coasts and feel too much media coverage is devoted to big markets like los angeles and new york, Or maybe you struggle to identify with the polarized extremes portrayed by increasingly-politicized news organizations.

Enter the Middle with Jeremy Hobson, a new live public radio call-in show and podcast elevating the voices of everyday Americans in the geogreaphic and political middle and bringing them into the national conversation.

