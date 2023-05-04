May 4, 2023: ICSVPAC, Ric Gendron, Spokane Area Youth Choirs

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:



Georgia Oxford and Melody Chang Heaton of the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center (ICSVPAC). They offer a glimpse of the entertainment and amenities that the facility will offer when it's completed next year. Spokane Valley Summer Theatre will continue to perform in its current space in the meantime.

Artist Ric Gendron and Marmot Art Gallery owner/curator Marshall Peterson. Gendron recounts some of his history, including how he got his start, and Peterson talks about his new book on Gendron, Kwilstn (Sweat Lodge) . SPR's Jim Tevenan hosts.

Jaci Cummings, artistic director of Spokane Area Youth Choirs. She talks about SAYC's free Summer Choir Camp, which just received Spokane Arts Grant Award (SAGA) funding to offer a more ambitious program to more participants. SAYC has local concerts coming up on Mary 18 and 20.

