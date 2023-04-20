Thursday Arts (P)review
Thursdays at 12 PM on KPBX 91.1
Welcome to the Thursday Arts (P)review, where the P is parenthetical. Each week we take this opportunity to revisit fun and interesting interviews, songs and performances you might have missed and to look ahead to events you won’t want to miss.
Tune to KPBX 91.1 Thursdays at noon for a closer look at the past, present and future of Northwest arts.
-
On TA(P): Director Malcolm Pelles, comedian Alonzo Bodden, JIHOP host John Johnson
-
Who's on TA(P)? Erin Bangle, Melissa Huggins and Marcus M. Martin
-
On TA(P): Local DIYers Elena S. Smith and Riley Anderson plus poet Arianne True
-
Who's on TA(P)? Denny Carman, D.J. Graves, Annaka Hansen, Rose Honey, Kristen Morley
-
TA(P) this week profiles the making of the Civic's Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
-
Who's on TA(P) this week? Meejin Yoon, Andrea Brower and Katie Jessop
-
Who's on TA(P)? Jill Reeves, Michael Holloman, Anne-Claire Mitchell, Lacey Barlow, Sara Delane and Azadeh Weber
-
Local artist and poet plus 'zine scene' proponents Chelsea Martin & Ian Amberson
-
On TA(P) this week: Melody Heaton, Georgia Oxford, Ric Gendron, Marshall Peterson, Jaci Cummings
-
Who's on TA(P)? Peter Rossing plus writers Sharma Shields, Sam Ligon and Kate Lebo