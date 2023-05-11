May 11, 2023: Megan Perkins, Laura Read, Spokane Zine Fest

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:



Megan Perkins, the creative force behind Artist's Eye on Spokane, her ongoing series of watercolor paintings and sketches capturing local landmarks and events. She talks about the project as well as her upcoming workshops for all skill levels.

Poet and educator Laura Read, who served as Spokane's poet laureate from 2015-17. She offers insight into her just-published collection, But She Is Also Jane . Laura has been reading poems from her new collection all this week on Poetry Moment.

Chelsea Martin and Ian Amberson, co-founders and organizers of Spokane Zine Fest. With the help of a Spokane Arts Grant Award (SAGA), they're bringing the one-day DIY celebration back and augmenting it with workshops. Spokane Zine Fest is this Saturday (May 13) at the Spokane Central Library.

