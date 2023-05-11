© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Thursday Arts (P)review

May 11, 2023: Megan Perkins, Laura Read, Spokane Zine Fest

By E.J. Iannelli
Published May 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT
Megan Perkins, "Spokane Public Radio," watercolor; from the series "Artist's Eye on Spokane"
Megan Perkins / Artist's Eye on Spokane
Megan Perkins, "Riverfront Pair Lantern," watercolor; from the series "Artist's Eye on Spokane"
Megan Perkins / Artist's Eye on Spokane
Bing Crosby Theater
Megan Perkins, "Bing Crosby Theater" (2018), watercolor; from the series "Artist's Eye on Spokane"
Megan Perkins / Artist's Eye on Spokane
Artist Megan Perkins
Savanna Rothe / Spokane Public Radio
Spokane poet and teacher Laura Read
Dean Davis / Pictures of Poets
Spokane Zine Fest organizers Chelsea Martin and Ian Amberson (L–R)
Savanna Rothe / Spokane Public Radio
Spokane Zine Fest 2023 logo
Spokane Zine Fest

Local artist and poet plus 'zine scene' proponents Chelsea Martin & Ian Amberson

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

  • Megan Perkins, the creative force behind Artist's Eye on Spokane, her ongoing series of watercolor paintings and sketches capturing local landmarks and events. She talks about the project as well as her upcoming workshops for all skill levels.
  • Poet and educator Laura Read, who served as Spokane's poet laureate from 2015-17. She offers insight into her just-published collection, But She Is Also Jane. Laura has been reading poems from her new collection all this week on Poetry Moment.
  • Chelsea Martin and Ian Amberson, co-founders and organizers of Spokane Zine Fest. With the help of a Spokane Arts Grant Award (SAGA), they're bringing the one-day DIY celebration back and augmenting it with workshops. Spokane Zine Fest is this Saturday (May 13) at the Spokane Central Library.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

Thursday Arts (P)review Arts & CultureEventsPoetryPoetry MomentVisual ArtSAGAWorkshop
E.J. Iannelli
