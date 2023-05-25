May 25, 2023: Stepwell, Seeds of Occupation, GLOW Children
Architect and designer Meejin Yoon, the artist behind Riverfront Park's interactive public sculpture, Stepwell
An early rendering of Stepwell during its design and proposal phase
Stepwell during its final stages of construction in early 2023
Gonzaga University lecturer Andrea Brower, author of "Seeds of Occupation, Seeds of Possibility: The Agrochemical-GMO Industry in Hawai'i"
The cover of "Seeds of Occupation, Seeds of Possibility: The Agrochemical-GMO Industry in Hawai‘i" by scholar and activist Andrea Noelani Brower
Katie Jessop, executive director of Children Early Learning Center, in the SPR lobby
Who's on TA(P) this week? Meejin Yoon, Andrea Brower and Katie Jessop
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Architect and designer Meejin Yoon of Höweler + Yoon. She was the creative force behind Stepwell, the new interactive public art sculpture in Riverfront Park. Stepwell was finally unveiled earlier this month after a seven-year process.
- Andrea Brower, author of the new book Seeds of Occupation, Seeds of Possibility: The Agrochemical-GMO Industry in Hawai'i. Spokane Public Radio's Rebecca White talks to Brower ahead of her reading at Auntie's Bookstore on Sunday, June 4.
- Katie Jessop, executive director of GLOW Children Early Learning Center. They received Spokane Arts Grant Award funding to launch Music Together, a new program that will teach music skills and cultivate music appreciation among teenaged parents and their children.
Below is a video by Rogue Heart Media that Spokane Arts released to mark the grand opening of Stepwell.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.