Thursday Arts (P)review

May 25, 2023: Stepwell, Seeds of Occupation, GLOW Children

By E.J. Iannelli
Published May 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT
Meejin Yoon
1 of 6  — Meejin Yoon
Architect and designer Meejin Yoon, the artist behind Riverfront Park's interactive public sculpture, Stepwell
Andy Ryan / Meejin Yoon
Stepwell rendering
2 of 6  — Stepwell rendering
An early rendering of Stepwell during its design and proposal phase
Höweler + Yoon / Spokane Parks & Recreation, Spokane Arts
Stepwell construction
3 of 6  — Stepwell construction
Stepwell during its final stages of construction in early 2023
Rogue Heart Media / Rogue Heart Media
Andrea Brower
4 of 6  — Andrea Brower
Gonzaga University lecturer Andrea Brower, author of "Seeds of Occupation, Seeds of Possibility: The Agrochemical-GMO Industry in Hawai'i"
Seeds of Occupation, Seeds of Possibility cover
5 of 6  — Seeds of Occupation, Seeds of Possibility
The cover of "Seeds of Occupation, Seeds of Possibility: The Agrochemical-GMO Industry in Hawai‘i" by scholar and activist Andrea Noelani Brower
West Virginia University Press
Katie Jessop
6 of 6  — Katie Jessop
Katie Jessop, executive director of Children Early Learning Center, in the SPR lobby
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio

Who's on TA(P) this week? Meejin Yoon, Andrea Brower and Katie Jessop

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

  • Architect and designer Meejin Yoon of Höweler + Yoon. She was the creative force behind Stepwell, the new interactive public art sculpture in Riverfront Park. Stepwell was finally unveiled earlier this month after a seven-year process.
  • Andrea Brower, author of the new book Seeds of Occupation, Seeds of Possibility: The Agrochemical-GMO Industry in Hawai'i. Spokane Public Radio's Rebecca White talks to Brower ahead of her reading at Auntie's Bookstore on Sunday, June 4.
  • Katie Jessop, executive director of GLOW Children Early Learning Center. They received Spokane Arts Grant Award funding to launch Music Together, a new program that will teach music skills and cultivate music appreciation among teenaged parents and their children.

Below is a video by Rogue Heart Media that Spokane Arts released to mark the grand opening of Stepwell.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

GMOs Events Arts & Culture Auntie's Bookstore Literature Riverfront Park Public Art
E.J. Iannelli
