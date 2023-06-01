© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Thursday Arts (P)review

June 1, 2023: Behind the Curtain: An Inlander collab

By E.J. Iannelli
Published June 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT
Lauretta Heaney, Troy Nickerson, Mary George, Jillian Kehne, Henry McNulty
1 of 6  — Lauretta Heaney, Troy Nickerson, Mary George, Jillian Kehne, Henry McNulty
Lauretta Heaney, Troy Nickerson, Mary George, Jillian Kehne and Henry McNulty (L–R) deliberate over casting
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Henry McNulty
2 of 6  — Henry McNulty
Henry McNulty, music director for "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," at the keyboard during auditions
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Michelle Holland
3 of 6  — Michelle Holland
Show producer Michelle Holland organizes notecards during the Spokane Civic Theatre's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" auditions
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Mathias Oliver, Tre' Keough, Amanda Hampton
4 of 6  — Mathias Oliver, Tre' Keough, Amanda Hampton
Mathias Oliver, Tre' Keough and Amanda Hampton during auditions for the Spokane Civic Theatre's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Tonya Ballman
5 of 6  — Tonya Ballman
Tonya Ballman auditions for "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" at the Spokane Civic Theatre
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Charlies audition
6 of 6  — Charlies audition
Aspiring actors audition for the role of Charlie in the Spokane Civic Theatre's production of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio

TA(P) this week profiles the making of the Civic's Charlie & the Chocolate Factory

This week we at Spokane Public Radio are excited to present a special episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review.

Instead of our usual multi-segment format featuring artists, authors, musicians and other creatives from across the Inland Northwest, we've teamed up with the Inlander to take you on a multimedia behind-the-scenes tour of the Spokane Civic Theatre's regional premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

In this episode of TA(P), you'll get to be a fly on the wall during auditions, check in on the production's progress during important rehearsal milestones and hear what it's like for the performers when opening night finally arrives.

To get a fuller picture, you can pick up a copy of this week's (June 1–7, 2023) Inlander to read a story and view a photo essay that augment the audio in many ways. That story and the photo gallery are also available online at the Inlander's website.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory runs at the Civic until June 18. Tickets and more information are available at the Spokane Civic Theatre website or by calling the box office on (509) 325-2507.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX. It will return to its usual format next week.

