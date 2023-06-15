© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thursday Arts (P)review

June 15, 2023: Truths & Lies, You Are Enough and WA Poet Laureate

By E.J. Iannelli
Published June 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT
Still from the video for "You Are Enough"
1 of 5  — RCA You Are Enough
Still from the video for "You Are Enough," the first single by Sandpoint-based musician RCA
Riley Anderson / RCA
Elena S. Smith
2 of 5  — Elena S. Smith
Independent author Elena S. Smith outside SPR's KPBZ studio
Savanna Rothe / Spokane Public Radio
The cover of "Truths and Lies"
3 of 5  — The cover of "Truths and Lies"
The cover of "Truths and Lies," the second novel by Liberty Lake author Elena S. Smith
Elena Smith
Riley Anderson (RCA)
4 of 5  — Riley Anderson (RCA)
Sandpoint-based musician Riley Anderson, who performs as RCA
Riley Anderson / RCA
Arianne True
5 of 5  — Arianne True
Washington State Poet Laureate (2023–25) Arianne True
Michael Wallenfels / Humanities WA

On TA(P): Local DIYers Elena S. Smith and Riley Anderson plus poet Arianne True

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

  • Liberty Lake author Elena S. Smith, who recently self-published her second novel, Truths and Lies. She outlines the novel and explains why she wrote it as well as the pros and cons of indie writing.
  • Singer and guitarist Riley Anderson of Sandpoint, Idaho. He performs under the moniker RCA. His new single, "You Are Enough," was mixed and mastered by TS the Solution of Panoramic Dreams, and is being self-released ahead of RCA's anticipated debut album.
  • Newly appointed Washington State Poet Laureate Arianne True. She discusses her work, her interest in folk artistry and the things she's looking to accomplish during her two-year tenure as poet laureate.

The video for RCA's single "You Are Enough" is below.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

Tags
Thursday Arts (P)review Arts & CultureEventsLiteratureLive MusicPop MusicWashington State Poet LaureatePoetry
E.J. Iannelli
See stories by E.J. Iannelli
Related Content
  • Poetry Moment
    Spokane Public Radio is excited to present Poetry Moment, a program that showcases myriad poems as read by poets and poetry lovers from across the Inland Northwest — and occasionally beyond!Poetry Moment airs one poem on KPBX each weekday at 9am; a single reader curates the entire week’s worth of poetry. Sometimes the poems are the reader's own, and sometimes they're written by poets whose work they admire and want to share with listeners.Since its start in 2018, Poetry Moment has featured readers ranging from the Washington State Poet Laureate and popular local slam poets to listeners who simply want to give voice to a few of their favorite pieces.Are you interested in reading for Poetry Moment too? If so, take a look at our guidelines and e-mail us at kpbx@kpbx.org.
Load More