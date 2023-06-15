June 15, 2023: Truths & Lies, You Are Enough and WA Poet Laureate
Still from the video for "You Are Enough," the first single by Sandpoint-based musician RCA
Independent author Elena S. Smith outside SPR's KPBZ studio
The cover of "Truths and Lies," the second novel by Liberty Lake author Elena S. Smith
Sandpoint-based musician Riley Anderson, who performs as RCA
Washington State Poet Laureate (2023–25) Arianne True
On TA(P): Local DIYers Elena S. Smith and Riley Anderson plus poet Arianne True
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Liberty Lake author Elena S. Smith, who recently self-published her second novel, Truths and Lies. She outlines the novel and explains why she wrote it as well as the pros and cons of indie writing.
- Singer and guitarist Riley Anderson of Sandpoint, Idaho. He performs under the moniker RCA. His new single, "You Are Enough," was mixed and mastered by TS the Solution of Panoramic Dreams, and is being self-released ahead of RCA's anticipated debut album.
- Newly appointed Washington State Poet Laureate Arianne True. She discusses her work, her interest in folk artistry and the things she's looking to accomplish during her two-year tenure as poet laureate.
The video for RCA's single "You Are Enough" is below.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.