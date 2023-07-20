July 20, 2023: "Comet Madness," Plastic Picnic

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:



Richard J. Goodrich, author of Comet Madness: How the 1910 Return of Halley’s Comet (Almost) Destroyed Civilization . He’s a former Gonzaga professor and will be reading from and speaking about his book at Auntie’s Bookstore on Friday, July 21.

Emile Panerio and Lincoln Lute of the indie rock/pop band Plastic Picnic. They're originally from the Northwest and are now based in Brooklyn, NY. Plastic Picnic plays the Lucky You Lounge on Friday, July 21.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.