Sept. 7, 2023: "Pride Unbound," North Idaho College, "Bodies in Conversation"

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:



Cassie Hoialmen, owner and curator of the CM Studio and Gallery in Kellogg, Idaho. The gallery launched its first-ever LGBTQIA+ Pride art exhibition at the start of September and hopes to make it an annual tradition. The inaugural "Pride Unbound" runs at the gallery until September 23.

Joe Jacoby, Division Chair for Communication and Fine Arts at North Idaho College. He talks about his recent history with NIC’s theater department and what the college has in store this year for fine arts and performing arts events.

Singer and composer Madeline McNeill, one of five second-round 2023 Spokane Arts Grant Award (SAGA) recipients. Her multimedia project "Bodies in Conversation” is a play, film and music performance addressing mental health and the body.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.