Sep. 14, 2023: "Trail of the Lost," String Orchestra of the Rockies, TINA

Author Andrea Lankford, a former National Park Service ranger who wrote Trail of the Lost , a nonfiction account of three hikers who went missing on the Pacific Crest Trail. She reads from and talks about her new book at Auntie’s Bookstore tomorrow (Friday, Sept. 15) at 7pm.

String Orchestra of the Rockies Artistic Director Maria Larionoff. She visited the KPBX studio and spoke with SPR's Jim Tevenan about the orchestra's new season, which begins this Sunday (Sept. 17) at the University of Montana in Missoula.

Actor Naomi Rodgers, who plays the lead role in TINA — The Tina Turner Musical, which opens next Tuesday (Sept. 19) at the First Interstate Center for the Arts as part of the Best of Broadway series.

