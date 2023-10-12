Oct. 12, 2023: "Coyote" in Sandpoint, "Life and Time," You Oughta Know
"Icon Series: Out of One's Mind," Tracy Petre Walker; from the "Life and Time" exhibition at Spokane Falls Community College Fine Art Gallery
Tracy Petre Walker
Nez Perce actor Kellen Trenal performs in According to Coyote
According to Coyote
"Icon Series: Extraction," Tracy Petre Walker; from the "Life and Time" exhibition at Spokane Falls Community College Fine Art Gallery
Tracy Petre Walker
"Icon Series: Hearing, Seeing, Speaking," Tracy Petre Walker; from the "Life and Time" exhibition at Spokane Falls Community College Fine Art Gallery
Tracy Petre Walker
"Icon Series: Hearts Content," Tracy Petre Walker; from the "Life and Time" exhibition at Spokane Falls Community College Fine Art Gallery
Tracy Petre Walker
"Icon Series: Bushmaster XM15," Tracy Petre Walker; from the "Life and Time" exhibition at Spokane Falls Community College Fine Art Gallery
Tracy Petre Walker
Ryker, music promoter and founder of the artist management company HaveUHeard!?Live
HaveUHeard!?Live
Filmmaker Juan A Mas, artist Tracy Petre Walker, music promoter and advocate Ryker
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Producer and filmmaker Juan A Mas. He talks about the revival of According to Coyote, a monodramatic performance piece that recounts Native American creation myths. It runs in Sandpoint, ID on Oct. 14 at the Panida Theater.
- Artist Tracy Petre Walker. Her exhibition “Life and Time” has been running at the Spokane Falls Community College Fine Art Gallery since late September. It closes on Thursday, October 19. That same day, Tracy will host an artist lecture on her work on the SFCC campus.
- Ryker, founder of the artist management company HaveUHeard!?Live. Her organization received Spokane Arts Grant Award (SAGA) funding for the You Oughta Know panel series, which aims to give local musicians insider knowledge about how to succeed in the wider music industry.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.