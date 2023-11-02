Nov. 2, 2023: Maya Jewell Zeller, 33 Artists Market
1 of 5 — OTGB1_Collage1.png
Collage from Maya Jewel Zeller's poetry collection out takes / glove box
Angelo Maneage
2 of 5 — OTGB1_Collage2.png
Collage from Maya Jewel Zeller's poetry collection out takes / glove box
Angelo Maneage
3 of 5 — Maya Jewell Zeller
Poet Maya Jewell Zeller
Dean Davis / Pictures of Poets
4 of 5 — 33 Artists 2023
Poster for the 33 Artists Market in autumn 2023
Rose Honey / Ink & Honey
5 of 5 — Gwyn Pevonka
Gwyn Pevonka, artist and founder of 33 Artists Market
Savanna Rothe / Spokane Public Radio
Poet on her new collection, out takes / glove box; artist Gwyn Pevonka talks 33 × 2
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Writer and poet Maya Jewell Zeller. Her brand new collection of poetry, out takes / glove box, is launching this Thursday (Nov. 2) at a Spark Central event. Maya is also this week’s Poetry Moment reader and shares two poems from out takes / glove box as part of that.
- Gwyn Pevonka, local artist and founder of 33 Artists Market. In 2023, the arts showcase and shopping event is celebrating its one-year anniversary by extending to two days: Saturday (Nov. 5) at The Hive and Sunday (Nov. 5) at The Wonder Building.
The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.