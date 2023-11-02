© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Thursday Arts (P)review

Nov. 2, 2023: Maya Jewell Zeller, 33 Artists Market

By E.J. Iannelli
Published November 2, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT
Collage from Maya Jewel Zeller's poetry collection out takes / glove box
Collage from Maya Jewel Zeller's poetry collection out takes / glove box
Poet Maya Jewell Zeller
Poster for the 33 Artists Market in autumn 2023
Gwyn Pevonka, artist and founder of 33 Artists Market
Poet on her new collection, out takes / glove box; artist Gwyn Pevonka talks 33 × 2

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

  • Writer and poet Maya Jewell Zeller. Her brand new collection of poetry, out takes / glove box, is launching this Thursday (Nov. 2) at a Spark Central event. Maya is also this week’s Poetry Moment reader and shares two poems from out takes / glove box as part of that.
  • Gwyn Pevonka, local artist and founder of 33 Artists Market. In 2023, the arts showcase and shopping event is celebrating its one-year anniversary by extending to two days: Saturday (Nov. 5) at The Hive and Sunday (Nov. 5) at The Wonder Building.

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

