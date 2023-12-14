Dec. 14, 2023: BrrrZAAR, Brennen Leigh

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:



Jackie Caro, Terrain's operations director, and Ginger Ewing, Terrain's executive director and co-founder. They provide some background on this year's expanded BrrrZAAR, which will host 80+ vendors across all three levels of the River Park Square mall — including the Kress Gallery. The annual all-local winter arts market takes place on Saturday, December 16 and features troubadour-style live music plus family activities.

Country singer-songwriter Brennen Leigh. She talks about her most recent album, Ain't Through Honky Tonkin' Yet, and her upcoming return to Spokane on January 1, 2024. That concert will mark the Hamilton Studio's official launch as a live music venue. And while not a Spokane Public Radio event, the proceeds from this event will be donated to our organization.

Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.